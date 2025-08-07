A CASINO ROYALE GALA

09.26.25

6PM – 10PM | AT Electric Playhouse

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE BALL 2025

Join New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation for their fourth annual signature fundraising event, The Ball, taking place Friday, September 26, 2025, at Electric Playhouse. This immersive, “Casino Royale”-themed evening features entertainment-only casino games, exclusive prizes, appearances by United players and coaches, and once-in-a-lifetime auction packages.

As the Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, all proceeds support programs that empower New Mexican youth and families through education, community health, art, and sport—including fully funded Academy scholarships, the Diversity Fellowship Program, and free soccer clinics across the state.

Fully funded scholarships for every player in the New Mexico United Academy , helping combat the pay-to-play system in the U.S.

for every player in the , helping combat the pay-to-play system in the U.S. The Diversity Fellowship Program , which opens doors to coaching, front office, and leadership opportunities for underrepresented individuals across New Mexico.

, which opens doors to coaching, front office, and leadership opportunities for underrepresented individuals across New Mexico. Community Soccer Clinics, spreading the joy of the beautiful game across New Mexico, connecting youth with sports opportunities regardless of their ability to pay.

Doors open at 6:00 PM. A limited number of tickets for The Ball are now on sale. Don’t miss this exclusive night for a powerful cause.

